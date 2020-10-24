Price monitoring and resource unit set up in Goa under aegis of NPPA: Govt

-
ALSO READ
Drug price monitoring unit set up in Karnataka under aegis of NPPA
Remdesivir pricing in India likely to be lower than global rate: Sources
Measures taken to ensure availability of essential drugs amid Covid: Govt
Drug controller approves Biocon's psoriasis drug for emergency Covid-19 use
India scaling up production of active pharmaceutical ingredients: Kant
-
A price monitoring and resource unit has been set up in Goa under the aegis of the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA), the government said on Saturday.
The price monitoring and resource unit (PMRU) will function at the state level under the direct supervision of the state drug controller for increasing outreach of the NPPA, the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers said in a statement.
The NPPA, under its Consumer Awareness, Publicity and Price Monitoring (CAPPM) scheme, has already set up PMRUs in 15 states/ UTs, it added.
The national pharma pricing regulatorplans to set up PMRUs in all the 36 states/ UTs in the country. The expenses of PMRUs, both recurring and non-recurring, are borne by the NPPA under the scheme, the statement said.
The PMRUs are expected to strengthen drug security and affordability at regional levels. Their primary function is to assist the NPPA in monitoring prices of drugs, ensuring availability of drugs and raising consumer awareness, it added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU