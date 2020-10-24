Price monitoring and resource unit set up in Goa under aegis of NPPA: Govt

A price monitoring and resource unit has been set up in under the aegis of the Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA), the government said on Saturday.

The price monitoring and resource unit (PMRU) will function at the state level under the direct supervision of the state drug controller for increasing outreach of the NPPA, the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers said in a statement.

The NPPA, under its Consumer Awareness, Publicity and Price Monitoring (CAPPM) scheme, has already set up PMRUs in 15 states/ UTs, it added.

The pharma pricing regulatorplans to set up PMRUs in all the 36 states/ UTs in the country. The expenses of PMRUs, both recurring and non-recurring, are borne by the under the scheme, the statement said.

The PMRUs are expected to strengthen drug security and affordability at regional levels. Their primary function is to assist the in monitoring prices of drugs, ensuring availability of drugs and raising consumer awareness, it added.

