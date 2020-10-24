Ghaziabad potters expecting low sale this Diwali amid Covid-19 pandemic

-
ALSO READ
UP govt allows religious events outside containment zones from Oct 15
Covid-19 negative certificates mandatory for Sabarimala pilgrims
Covid-19 impact: No Durga puja pandals in Delhi's CR Park this year
Several Durga Puja committees put up barricades 10-metre from pandal
Defence Minister Rajnath to celebrate Dussehra with Army jawans in Sikkim
-
The potters in Ghaziabad are preparing earthen lamps (diyas) for Diwali but with a little hope of sale amid the pandemic.
"I've been making earthen lamps for 60 years, however, demand is very low this year. The orders we've received is half as compared to the previous years," a potter said.
Potters have complained of minimal sale, business loss and meagre profit margin during the Diwali festivities. The COVID-19 protocols have restricted the scope of celebrating Diwali like previous years in order to curb down public gathering and maintain social distancing to keep new cases of infections at bay.
"We're investing our own money for making products for sale during Diwali. These earthen lamps would usually be sold days ahead of the festival but this time the sale looks difficult. Everything is in God's hand," another potter said.
"The municipal corporation officials visit to keep a check on us whether we are following COVID-19 protocols while preparing these lamps. Sometimes people in the locality complain about the area of becoming a hot spot. People are also scared to visit markets to avoid any infection so that's why we're not hoping for a bumper sale like previous years during Diwali," another potter told ANI.
Keeping the upcoming festival season in mind, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan had advised people to follow COVID-19 guidelines strictly during the phase, failing which the pandemic could once again raise its head and pose increased threats to the society.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU