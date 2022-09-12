JUST IN
Prison resources inadequate despite 24% jump in budget allocation in 5 yrs

In 2021, govt spent Rs 1,624.4 crore, or 77%, on undertrials alone

Topics
prison | prisoners | Expenditure

Samreen Wani  |  New Delhi 

Prison
Further analysis of the report found that even though medical expenditures have increased by 54% from 2017 to 2021

India's expenditure on prison inmates has increased by 24.3 per cent in the past five years: from Rs 1,694.32 crore in 2017 to Rs 2,106.86 crore in 2021, according to the latest Prison Statistics in India report.

First Published: Mon, September 12 2022. 17:29 IST

