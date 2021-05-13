Priyanka Gandhi demands judicial probe into bodies floating in Ganga

-
ALSO READ
Bihar 10th result out on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in; Puja Kumari tops
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 out on biharboard.ac.in: Direct download link
Rahul, Priyanka attend meeting of Cong leaders at Sonia Gandhi's residence
Covid-19: Delhi's Ganga Ram receives 4 tons of oxygen on Monday morning
O2 crisis: Ganga Ram hospital asks govt to consider reducing patient intake
-
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday demanded a judicial probe headed by a high court judge into bodies floating in the Ganga in Uttar Pradesh and said what is happening is inhuman and criminal.
"What is happening in UP is inhuman and criminal. The government is busy image building while people are suffering unimaginably.
"There must be an immediate judicial enquiry headed by a High Court Judge into these events," she wrote on Twitter.
Her remarks came amid reports of bodies floating in the Ganga in Ballia and other places of Uttar Pradesh as well as in Bihar.
"Bodies are floating in the ganga in Ballia and Ghazipur. Reports are coming in of mass burials on the banks of the river in Unnao. Official numbers from cities like Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Jhansi and Kanpur appear to be grossly under-reported," the Congress general secretary said in another tweet.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU