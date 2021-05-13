Covid: Lockdown extended in Bihar till May 25, announces Nitish Kumar

-
ALSO READ
Election results LIVE: Mamata wins Bengal, DMK TN, LDF Kerala, BJP Assam
Nitish Kumar to take oath as Bihar Chief Minister for 4th straight term
2020 wrap: Bihar went to polls amid Covid-19; NDA scraped through
Assembly Elections LIVE: 77% voting in West Bengal; 71% in Tamil Nadu
EC announces election schedule for five states: Here are the key dates
-
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday announced the extension of the lockdown in the state till May 25.
Kumar made the announcement after chairing a high- level meeting, convened to take a decision on the lockdown, which was in place from May 5 to 15.
"Reviewed the lockdown in Bihar with colleagues in the council of ministers and officials. The positive outcome of the lockdown is evident. Hence, a decision has been taken to extend the lockdown by another 10 days, from May 16 to 25," the chief minister tweeted in Hindi.
The state has been rattled by explosive growth in its COVID-19 incidence since the beginning of April. During the period, its total caseload has risen by nearly three times and exceeded six lakh.
The death toll, which on Wednesday crossed 3,500, has also seen a more than three-fold jump during the period. Those succumbing to COVID-19 include many sitting and former legislators, top bureaucrats and doctors.
Nonetheless, the situation has looked up in the past few days, causing the recovery rate -- which had dipped to as low as 77 per cent at the beginning of this month -- to reach 83.43 per cent on Wednesday.
On Wednesday, the state registered 9,863 fresh cases, after having witnessed daily jumps in its tally by a five- digit figure for more than a fortnight.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU