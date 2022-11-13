JUST IN
Business Standard

Priyanka Gandhi posed questions on Rajiv's assassination: Nalini Sriharan

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra asked about the killing of her father Rajiv Gandhi when she met her in prison in 2008, Nalini Sriharan, one of the convicts freed in the former PM assassination case said

Topics
Priyanka Gandhi | Nalini Sriharan | Rajiv Gandhi assassination

Press Trust of India  |  Chennai 

Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict Nalini approaches NCW for release

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra asked about the killing of her father Rajiv Gandhi when she met her in prison in 2008, Nalini Sriharan, one of the convicts freed in the former prime minister's assassination case said here on Sunday.

Priyanka Gandhi turned emotional and cried when she met her in the Vellore Central Prison over a decade ago, Nalini told reporters here answering a question on the meeting.

Now, a Congress party leader, she had then sought to know about the assassination of her father and Nalini said she divulged whatever she knew.

Other things that transpired in that meeting cannot be disclosed as it pertained to Priyanka's personal views, she said.

Nalini was freed on November 12 following a Supreme Court order.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, November 13 2022. 14:57 IST

