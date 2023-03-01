JUST IN
We want to make Andhra a logistics hub for south Asia: CM Jagan Mohan Reddy
Act now or Ladakh could become a barren land of disasters: Sonam Wangchuk
Sangh-BJP kinship on a good wicket: Political scientist, author Nalin Mehta
GM Mustard won't solve India's edible oil import problem, says Ashok Gulati
Huge impact of CAs on businesses can save the world: Julia Penny of ICAEW
For the Congress, a middle position is hard to sustain: Zoya Hasan
What does ACMA President Sunjay Kapur think of localisation?
How is Switch powering up green mobility in India?
Party president should be allowed to take decisions: Prithviraj Chavan
How Meesho cashed in on the festival season?
You are here: Home » Current Affairs Â» Q&A
UP govt electrifies over 121,000 new villages in four years: Minister
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

We want to make Andhra a logistics hub for south Asia: CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

The State is working towards integrated logistics-based infrastructure development, says YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Chief Minister, Andhra Pradesh

Topics
Y S Jaganmohan Reddy | Andhra Pradesh | Andhra Pradesh government

Shine Jacob 

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Andhra Pradesh, jaganmohan reddy
File Photo of Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Source: PTI

As Andhra Pradesh gears up for the Global Investment Summit 2023 to be held at Visakhapatnam on March 3 and 4, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is offering investors tailor-made benefits and mega projects. In an interview with Shine Jacob, Reddy talks about the state’s industrial road map, key sectors that it is focusing on, and its thrust on sustainable development. Edited Excerpts:

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Y S Jaganmohan Reddy

First Published: Wed, March 01 2023. 20:27 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.