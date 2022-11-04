JUST IN
Business Standard

Prophet row: SC transfers all FIRs against Naveen Jindal to Delhi Police

A bench of Justices MR Shah and MM Sundresh also extended interim protection to Jindal till the probe is concluded by Delhi police.

Topics
Supreme Court | Naveen Jindal | Delhi Police

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Supreme Court of India. Photo: ANI
Supreme Court of India. Photo: ANI

The Supreme Court on Friday directed that all FIRs against expelled BJP leader Naveen Kumar Jindal lodged across the country in connection with his alleged derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad be transferred to Delhi Police.

A bench of Justices MR Shah and MM Sundresh also extended interim protection to Jindal till the probe is concluded by Delhi police.

The top court allowed Jindal to move Delhi High Court for quashing of FIRs lodged over his alleged remarks and said all future FIRs would also be transferred to Delhi Police for investigation.

"All FIRs to be transferred to Delhi Police IFSO Unit. No precipitative action or further FIRs against the accused for eight weeks so he can pursue his appropriate remedy before the Delhi High Court," the bench said.

The apex court had earlier provided similar relief to suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma in connection with FIRs/complaints lodged against her in several states over her remarks on the Prophet during a TV debate.

It had said the FIRs would be probed by the Intelligence Fusion & Strategic Operations (IFSO) of Delhi Police.

Sharma's remark on the Prophet during a TV debate had triggered protests across the country and drew sharp reactions from many Gulf countries. The BJP subsequently suspended her from the party.

First Published: Fri, November 04 2022. 13:59 IST

