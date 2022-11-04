Mumbai: Technical snag delays local trains on Western Rail's fast corridor

The local services in the Western Railway's fast corridor in were delayed for a brief period on Friday morning due to the failure of a track-changing point, an official said.

There was a "point failure" (track-changing point) at Goregaon on Up and Down fast lines at 6.20 am. The problem was resolved at around 7.23 am, a spokesperson of the Western Railway said.

The trains running on the fast corridor were delayed during the morning rush hour because of the technical snag, he said.

"Due to this technical problem, all up and down fast suburban locals are running late by 15 to 20 minutes. Inconvenience caused is deeply regretted," the Western Railway's divisional railway manager of division tweeted.

The suburban local trains, which are termed as Mumbai's lifeline, ferry around 35 lakh commuters every day.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)