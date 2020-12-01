Protesting farmers try to enter Delhi by breaking barricades at border

-
ALSO READ
Farmers' protest over agri law enters 5th day, traffic disrupted in Delhi
Govt invites farmers for talks today; PM says they are being misinformed
Agri laws: Protesting farm unions to decide on govt's offer to hold talks
Tikri, Singhu borders shut for traffic movement amid farmers' protest
Farmers protest LIVE: Have invited farmers for talks on Dec 1, says Tomar
-
Agitating farmers on the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border near Ghazipur on Tuesday tried to enter the national capital by breaking the barricades. However, they were soon pacified by their own leaders.
A group of farmers tried to break the police barricades with their tractors, and some others tried to push through the cordon.
The development comes ahead of the meeting of farmers with the Centre later in the day.
Meanwhile, a high level meeting of senior Ministers of the government is underway at the residence of BJP national President J.P. Nadda which is being attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.
Speaking to the media ahead of the high level meeting, Tomar said, "Farmer leaders have been invited for talks today at 3 p.m. The government is always ready to talk with farmers and listen to their demands."
The farmers are protesting at several borders of Delhi since Friday over three farm laws passed by Parliament in September this year. The farmers are demanding the repealing of the laws.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU