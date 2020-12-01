Agri laws: Protesting farm unions to decide on govt's offer to hold talks

-
ALSO READ
Farmers' protest over agri law enters 5th day, traffic disrupted in Delhi
Govt invites farmers for talks today; PM says they are being misinformed
Tikri, Singhu borders shut for traffic movement amid farmers' protest
Farmers protest LIVE: Have invited farmers for talks on Dec 1, says Tomar
Farmers protest LIVE: Govt invites farmers for talks as stir enters Day-6
-
Protesting farmers have called a meeting later in the day to take a decision on the Centre's offer to hold talks as they continue their agitation at Delhi border points against the government's new agri laws.
Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Monday had invited leaders of farmer unions for talks on Tuesday, instead of December 3, citing the COVID-19 pandemic and cold.
"We will hold a meeting today to take a decision whether we should accept the Centre's offer or not," Baljeet Singh Mahal, a farmer leader, said.
Thousands of farmers stayed put at various Delhi border points for the sixth consecutive day on Tuesday protesting against the new farm laws, which they fear will dismantle the minimum support price system and corporatise farming.
"Keeping in view the cold and COVID-19, we have invited leaders of farmer unions for discussion much before the scheduled December 3 meeting," Tomar had told PTI on Monday.
The meeting has been called at 3 pm on December 1 at Vigyan Bhawan in the national capital, he said, adding that those leaders who were present in the meeting held on November 13 have been invited this time.
On Monday, the farmers said that they have come to the national capital for a "decisive battle" and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to listen to their "mann ki baat".
They said that they will continue their agitation until their demands are met.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU