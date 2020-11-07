PSLV-C49 carrying 10 satellites lifts off successfully from Sriharikota

-
India's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV)-C49 carrying the all-weather earth imaging satellite EOS from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) along with nine international satellites lifted off successfully from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on Saturday afternoon. It was launched from the First Launch Pad in Sriharikota at 03:12 pm.
EOS-01 is an earth observation satellite intended for applications in agriculture, forestry and disaster management support.
The satellite can take pictures day and night and will be useful for surveillance as well as civilian activities.
The customer satellites were launched under a commercial arrangement with NewSpace India Ltd (NSIL), the new commercial arm of Isro.
This is ISRO's first satellite launch amid the Covid-19 pandemic, which has slowed down all space activities since March.
Isro lined up a few launches in November and December including the first demonstration test of its new rocket Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) or mini-PSLV by December.
The last mission launched by the Indian Space Research Organisation in India was the RISAT-2BR1 onboard the PSLV C48. After that, in January 2020, the GSAT-30 communication satellite was launched onboard Ariane-5 VA-251. The organisation was also supposed to launch GISAT-1 onboard GSLV-F10 on 5 March 2020, which was postponed due to technical issues.
