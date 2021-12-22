PSUs borrowing to buy equity of another firm defeats purpose: CAG

Criticising the practice of borrowing funds by a PSU to purchase equity stake in another PSU, government auditor Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) said it defeats “the spirit of disinvestment.” The made this observation while commenting on the disinvestment of Kamarajar Port Limited (KPL) which was sold to Chennai Port Trust (ChPT). As part of strategic disinvestment, Government of India (GoI) sold (March 2020) its entire 66.67 per cent equity in Kamarajar Port Limited (KPL) to Chennai Port Trust (ChPT) for Rs 2,383 crore, General Purpose Financial Audit Report on CPSEs presented in Parliament said. Due to poor financial condition, it said, ChPT had to raise a loan of Rs 1,775 crore at a rate of interest of 8 per cent per annum for purchasing the GoI’s stake in KPL. “In addition to principal repayment, it put an additional interest burden of approximately Rs 142 crore (per annum) on the ChPT.

Thus, the proceeds realised by GoI from disinvestment of KPL was substantially borrowed from the market by ChPT, which defeated the spirit of disinvestment,” it said.

