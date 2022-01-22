Puducherry clocks 2,446 new Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths push toll to 1,901'

The union territory of Puducherry logged 2,446 fresh cases during the last 24 hours taking the overall tally to 1,50,316, a senior official of the Department of Health said on Saturday.

Three fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours ending 10 AM on Saturday as the death toll rose to 1,901, Director of Health G Sriramulu said in a release.

The Puducherry region alone accounted for 1,870 of the 2,446 new infections while Karaikal logged 470 cases, followed by Yanam (83) and Mahe (23).

The new cases were identified at the end of examination of 5221 samples, he said.

As many as 1,497 patients recovered and were discharged during the last 24 hours as the overall recoveries climbed to 1,33,347.

The test positivity rate was 46.85 per cent while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.26 per cent and 88.71 per cent respectively.

Three more people, including a 60-year old woman from Karaikal, succumbed to the virus during the last 24 hours, Sriramulu said.

The Department of Health has so far tested 21,23,975 samples and found 17,91,364 out of them to be negative.

He said the Department has so far administered 15,18,541 doses which comprised 9,16,100 first doses, 5,97,581 second and 4860 booster doses.

