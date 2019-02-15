- Pulwama attack live updates: 42 CRPF troopers killed, Modi to hold CCS meet
Pulwama attack live updates: 39 CRPF troopers killed, Modi to hold CCS meet
Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwana as despicable and asserted that the sacrifice of the security personnel will not go in vain
Security personnel carry out the rescue and relief works at the site of suicide bomb attack at Lathepora Awantipora in Pulwama district of south Kashmir, Thursday, February 14, 2019 | Photo: PTI
In one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, at least 39 CRPF personnel were killed in a suicide attack in Pulwama district on Thursday.
The Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad has claimed responsibility for the attack. The suicide bomber has been identified as Adil Ahmed, who officials said joined the Jaish in 2018.
The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), which the Prime Minister heads, is scheduled to meet today at 9.15 am. India's response to the terror attack could be evident after the meeting.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed the incident despicable and asserted that the sacrifice of the security personnel will not go in vain.
"Jaish-e-Mohammed has carried out this terror attack. We assure the country that we will undertake whatever it takes to avenge this," Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said.
Countries from across the globe condemned the act saying that they stand with India in combating the menace of terrorism.
"The US Mission in India strongly condemns today's terrorist attack in Jammu & Kashmir. We send our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims," US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster tweeted.
