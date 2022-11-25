Pune airport to get new terminal building by May, says Jyotiraditya Scindia

-
-
The Pune airport will get a new terminal building by May next year, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said here on Friday.
He was speaking after inaugurating a multi-level car parking at the airport.
"A direct flight from Pune to Bangkok has already started. Flight operations between Pune and Singapore will start from December 1," the minister said. "A new terminal will be constructed by May 2023 at the Pune airport. Seventy-five per cent of the new building has been completed," Scindia added.
There is a plan to set up an integrated domestic and international cargo system in Pune and flight operations at the airport will also increase, he said. The BJP leader also said that he has a "very personal relation" with Pune city.
"Though I live in Gwalior, my heart still remains in Pune. The city holds top rank in arts, culture, history, business, IT and much more," he added.
First Published: Fri, November 25 2022. 23:40 IST
