MSEDCL raids reveal developer stole 80,000 units power worth Rs 33.43 lakh

A developer in Ambernath in Thane district has allegedly stolen worth Rs 33.43 lakh at three construction sites, a Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) official said on Friday.

The raids were conducted after a tip off was received that he had stolen electricity between March last year and November this year using a remote control device, the official added.

"He has stolen 80,387 units of worth Rs 33,43,970. An offence is being registered with the local police," the official said.

