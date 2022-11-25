JUST IN
Business Standard

MSEDCL raids reveal developer stole 80,000 units power worth Rs 33.43 lakh

A developer in Ambernath in Thane district has allegedly stolen power worth Rs 33.43 lakh at 3 construction sites, a Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) official said

power

Press Trust of India  |  Thane 

A developer in Ambernath in Thane district has allegedly stolen power worth Rs 33.43 lakh at three construction sites, a Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) official said on Friday.

The raids were conducted after a tip off was received that he had stolen electricity between March last year and November this year using a remote control device, the official added.

"He has stolen 80,387 units of power worth Rs 33,43,970. An offence is being registered with the local police," the official said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, November 25 2022. 22:49 IST

