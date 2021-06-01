Pune coronavirus update: District records 1,083 new cases, 53 deaths

district in Maharashtra



reported 1,083 new cases on Monday, taking its tally to 10,13,804, while 53 more fatalities pushed the toll to 16,867, a health department official said.

A total of 2,386 patients were discharged from hospitals in the district during the day, he said.

Of the 1,083 cases, 180 were reported from the limits of the Municipal Corporation, where the COVID-19 count rose to 4,69,927, he said.

As many as 246 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported from Pimpri-Chinchwad, taking the tally in the industrial town to 2,50,399, the official said.

The number of infections in rural and Cantonment Board areas rose to 2,93,478, he said.

According to the official, 14,117 tests to detect were conducted in the last 24 hours.

