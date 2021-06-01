UP coronavirus update: Death toll reaches 450 in Noida, 442 in Ghaziabad

-
Ghaziabad recorded 47 new COVID-19 cases while Gautam Buddh Nagar added another 68 on Monday, even as the two neighbouring districts in western Uttar Pradesh together registered seven more deaths, official data showed.
Six of the new deaths were in Ghaziabad, while one in Gautam Buddh Nagar, as the toll in these districts reached 442 and 450, respectively, according to the state's Health Department data for a 24-hour period.
According to the data, so far 62,356 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Gautam Buddh Nagar, which has 1,073 active cases.
Ghaziabad's overall case tally is 55,064 with 1,688 active patients, it showed.
On the brighter side, 181 patients in Gautam Buddh Nagar and 123 in Ghaziabad were discharged after treatment as the overall recoveries in the districts reached 60,833 and 52,934, respectively.
Gautam Buddh Nagar's mortality rate stands at 0.72 per cent and recovery rate at 97.55 per cent, while the figures for Ghaziabad were recorded at 0.80 per cent and 96.13 per cent, respectively, according to the statistics.
Meanwhile, the number of active COVID-19 cases in UP reached 37,044 while the overall recoveries climbed to 16,33,947 and the death toll surged to 20,497 on Monday, the data showed.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
