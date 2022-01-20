Pune sees 12,633 new Covid-19 cases, 885 more than a day ago; 12 die

Maharashtra's district on Wednesday recorded 12,633 new COVID-19 cases, taking its overall tally to 12,81,974, while the death toll rose by 12 to 19,322, an official said.

On Tuesday, the district had recorded 11,748 infection cases and eight deaths due to it.

The district's positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, is over 30 per cent, he said.

As many as 8,357 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, the official said.

"Of the 12,633 new cases, 6,441 were reported from city, 3,505 from Pimpri Chinchwad, and 2,687 from rural and cantonment areas. The active tally stood at 73,098, of which 2,330 patients are hospitalised," he said.

