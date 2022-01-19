Nashik sees 2,999 new Covid-19 cases; administration closes tourist spots

-
With the addition of 2,999 new cases of coronavirus, the tally of infections in Maharashtra's Nashik district reached 4,39,078 on Wednesday, an official said.
As many as 1,654 patients were discharged from hospitals, while one died of the infection during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 4,16, 202 and the toll stood at 8,773, the official said.
At least 14,103 patients were currently undergoing treatment in the district, he said.
Of the total number of cases reported so far, 2,50,304 were from Nashik city, 1,64,505 from other parts of the district, 13,217 from Malegaon and 7,136 patients were from outside the district, it was stated.
Meanwhile, in light of the rise in infections, the administration has issued an order to shut all tourist spots in the district, an official said. The administration has closed Brahmagiri and Anjaneri mountains, Dugarwadi waterfall, Harihar, Pahine, Salher, Bhaskar and Ramshej forts and dams including Bhavali, Vaitarana and Gangapur, to tourists, he said. The concerned departments have been directed to implement curfew rules and guidelines preventing gathering and assemblies in these areas, Collector Suraj Mandhare stated in the order.
