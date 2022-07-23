Punjab CM Mann conducts surprise inspection at upcoming Aam Aadmi Clinic

-
ALSO READ
Bhagwant Mann has surrendered his powers to Delhi CM: Sukhbir Badal
Punjab Police probing explosion in Mohali, culprit won't be spared: CM Mann
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann gets married in a private ceremony in Chandigarh
Bhagwant Mann likely to announce 300 units of free electricity for Punjab
Punjab houses to get 300 units of free electricity from today: CM Bhagwant
-
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday made a surprise visit to check the progress of Aam Aadmi Clinic coming up in Mohali near here.
During the inspection, Mann, accompanied by Cabinet Minister Brahm Shankar and senior officers of state government, examined the ongoing work in the clinic.
Expressing satisfaction over the ongoing work, Mann asked the officers to ensure that the work is completed within the stipulated time frame.
Later on interacting with the media, the Chief Minister said in the first phase, 75 such Aam Aadmi clinics will be dedicated to people on the 75th Independence Day to provide the best healthcare services free of cost to the people across the state.
He said every Aam Aadmi clinic will have a staff of four-five persons, including a MBBS doctor, to diagnose and treat the patients.
Mann said that 41 packages with around 100 clinical tests will be offered to the people free of cost in these Aam Aadmi Clinics, adding that his government will fulfil one of the major poll promises with setting up of these clinics both in urban and rural areas.
He envisioned that these clinics will be a cornerstone in revamping the healthcare system in Punjab. Mann expressed hope that 90 per cent of patients will get treated from these clinics only thereby reducing the burden in hospitals.
--IANS
vg/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU