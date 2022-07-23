Punjab CM Mann conducts surprise inspection at upcoming Aam Aadmi Clinic

Chief Minister on Saturday made a surprise visit to check the progress of Aam Aadmi Clinic coming up in Mohali near here.

During the inspection, Mann, accompanied by Cabinet Minister Brahm Shankar and senior officers of state government, examined the ongoing work in the clinic.

Expressing satisfaction over the ongoing work, Mann asked the officers to ensure that the work is completed within the stipulated time frame.

Later on interacting with the media, the Chief Minister said in the first phase, 75 such Aam Aadmi clinics will be dedicated to people on the 75th Independence Day to provide the best healthcare services free of cost to the people across the state.

He said every Aam Aadmi clinic will have a staff of four-five persons, including a MBBS doctor, to diagnose and treat the patients.

Mann said that 41 packages with around 100 clinical tests will be offered to the people free of cost in these Aam Aadmi Clinics, adding that his government will fulfil one of the major poll promises with setting up of these clinics both in urban and rural areas.

He envisioned that these clinics will be a cornerstone in revamping the healthcare system in . Mann expressed hope that 90 per cent of patients will get treated from these clinics only thereby reducing the burden in hospitals.

