Punjab extends coronavirus lockdown till April 30, follows Odisha

The state has recorded 132 cases and 11 deaths so far

BS Web Team & Agencies  |  Chandigarh 

Workers spray disinfectants on a police barricade in New Delhi | Photo: PTI

The Punjab government on Friday extended the coronavirus lockdown till April 30, becoming the second state after Odisha to do so.

The announcement by the council of ministers came soon after Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said the predictions by health experts about the spread of the pandemic were "horrendous and frightening".

“Punjab Cabinet @capt_amarinder Unanimously approves extension of Punjab curfew/lockdown till 30 April, 2020/1st May, 2020. Extension by 21 days from today. Strict enforcement (sic),” Special Chief Secretary KBS Sidhu tweeted.

Punjab has witnessed a rise in the number of positive coronavirus cases. The state has recorded 132 cases and 11 deaths so far.
First Published: Fri, April 10 2020. 18:12 IST

