Punjab extends coronavirus lockdown till April 30, follows Odisha

The on Friday extended the lockdown till April 30, becoming the second state after Odisha to do so.



The announcement by the council of ministers came soon after Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said the predictions by health experts about the spread of the pandemic were "horrendous and frightening".





“Punjab Cabinet @capt_amarinder Unanimously approves extension of Punjab curfew/lockdown till 30 April, 2020/1st May, 2020. Extension by 21 days from today. Strict enforcement (sic),” Special Chief Secretary KBS Sidhu tweeted.





Punjab has witnessed a rise in the number of positive cases. The state has recorded 132 cases and 11 deaths so far.