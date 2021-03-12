Punjab FM Manpreet Singh Badal tests positive for Covid-19

-
-
Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal said on Friday that he has tested positive for coronavirus.
Badal had presented the budget for the fiscal 2021-22 in the state assembly on March 8.
"I would like to inform everyone that I have tested positive for COVID-19. I will be quarantining for next several days and hope for a speedy recovery," he wrote on his Twitter handle.
"My humble appeal to all who have come in direct contact with me in last few days is to please get yourself tested and follow all necessary precautions. It is our responsibility to keep ourselves and others safe, thus preventing any further spread of virus," Badal added.
The COVID-19 tally in Punjab rose to 1,93,345 with 1,309 fresh cases on Thursday, while 18 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 5,996 in the state.
