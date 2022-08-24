JUST IN
Punjab native held for forging fake degree certificate for Swapna Suresh

A man has been arrested for allegedly forging fake degree certificate for Swapna Suresh, a key accused in the controversial gold smuggling case

Press Trust of India  |  Thiruvananthapuram 

File photo of Swapna Suresh, ex-UAE consulate employee and state IT department consultant has emerged the alleged fulcrum of a gold smuggling case, in Kerala on Tuesday.
File photo of Swapna Suresh

A man has been arrested for allegedly forging fake degree certificate for Swapna Suresh, a key accused in the controversial gold smuggling case.

Sachin Das from Punjab, was arrested on Tuesday morning by a police team from Kerala and will be brought to the state tomorrow, police said on Wednesday.

"A four-member police team nabbed the accused in Punjab. He will be brought to the state tomorrow. The team had reached Punjab on August 18 and apprehended him yesterday," police told PTI.

Earlier, it was alleged that Suresh's appointment as a consultant to Space Park, promoted by the state government, was based on her fake degree certificate.

A case has been registered in this connection.

First Published: Wed, August 24 2022. 14:06 IST

