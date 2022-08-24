Punjab native held for forging fake degree certificate for Swapna Suresh

A man has been arrested for allegedly forging certificate for Swapna Suresh, a key accused in the controversial gold smuggling case.

Sachin Das from Punjab, was arrested on Tuesday morning by a police team from Kerala and will be brought to the state tomorrow, police said on Wednesday.

"A four-member police team nabbed the accused in . He will be brought to the state tomorrow. The team had reached on August 18 and apprehended him yesterday," police told PTI.

Earlier, it was alleged that Suresh's appointment as a consultant to Space Park, promoted by the state government, was based on her certificate.

A case has been registered in this connection.

