Punjab Police seize Chinese pistols, bullets, heroin smuggled from Pakistan

-
ALSO READ
4.33 kg smuggled gold seized at Hyderabad airport, says Customs dept
Drone sales turnover soars 3.6 times to Rs 319 cr in 2021-22 on PLI policy
Gujarat ATS, DRI seize 39.5 kg heroin worth Rs 200 cr at Kolkata port
IND vs PAK T20 World Highlights: Last ball win for India, Virat the hero
Drones in healthcare: Delivering vaccines to life-saving drugs sustainably
-
Punjab Police on Sunday said it has arrested a person and seized from him eight Chinese pistols, 60 bullets and two kg heroin smuggled into India by a drone from Pakistan, an official said.
A Punjab Police official said the accused has been identified as Paramjit Singh, a resident of Havlian village in Tarn Taran district.
The official said the police had specific information that a consignment of arms, ammunition and drugs would be smuggled from Pakistan through a drone.
The drone dropped the consignment inside the Indian territory on Friday and Singh tretrieved it on Saturday, police said.
Singh was nabbed after his car was intercepted by a police team at Ajnala road on Sunday morning.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sun, November 27 2022. 23:22 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU