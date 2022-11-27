JUST IN
3 children crushed to death by train in Rupnagar; Punjab govt orders probe
Odisha govt disburses Rs 43 crore to poor dependent on Kendu leaves
Jharkhand CM announces drought relief of Rs 3,500 each for affected farmers
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar inaugurates Ganga water supply project in Rajgir
Adani port protests: Vizhinjam police station attacked; 12 cops injured
Slabs of foot-over bridge fall in Maha's Balharshah station, 4 injured
Littering streets in Varanasi may now attract fines of upto Rs 1 lakh
Mehrauli killing: Accused Poonawala to undergo polygraph sessions on Monday
Renoir, Picasso and more up for grabs at AstaGuru's international auction
Russia-Ukraine war to blame for fewer migratory birds in Haridwar: Expert
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
3 children crushed to death by train in Rupnagar; Punjab govt orders probe
Business Standard

Punjab Police seize Chinese pistols, bullets, heroin smuggled from Pakistan

Punjab Police on Sunday said it has arrested a person and seized from him eight Chinese pistols, 60 bullets and two kg heroin smuggled into India by a drone from Pakistan, an official said.

Topics
Punjab | Punjab Police | Pakistan

Press Trust of India  |  Amritsar 

Special Operation Group using the drones to monitor the situation during a curfew imposed by the administration, in Srinagar on Tuesday.
Representative Image

Punjab Police on Sunday said it has arrested a person and seized from him eight Chinese pistols, 60 bullets and two kg heroin smuggled into India by a drone from Pakistan, an official said.

A Punjab Police official said the accused has been identified as Paramjit Singh, a resident of Havlian village in Tarn Taran district.

The official said the police had specific information that a consignment of arms, ammunition and drugs would be smuggled from Pakistan through a drone.

The drone dropped the consignment inside the Indian territory on Friday and Singh tretrieved it on Saturday, police said.

Singh was nabbed after his car was intercepted by a police team at Ajnala road on Sunday morning.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Punjab

First Published: Sun, November 27 2022. 23:22 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU