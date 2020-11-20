Punjab railway logjam continues with state, railways reporting losses

-
-
The stoppage of train services by the Indian Railways due to farmer protests in Punjab led to a loss in earnings of Rs 2,220 crore to the Indian Railways in the last 55 days.
This comes at a time when the state’s industry has suffered a loss of around Rs 30,000 crore so far, owing to the blockade and the subsequent stoppage of train traffic by the Indian Railways. The Indian Railways is of the opinion that it will not restart freight operations unless passenger trains are allowed by the agitators. However, farmer organizations had agreed to allow freight trains.
According to the data available with the Indian Railways, freight segment has suffered a loss of 40 rakes loading per day due to the agitation. The Northern Railways is losing Rs 14.85 crore per day on originating earnings only. The total revenue loss on freight segment till November 19 was to the tune of around Rs 825 crore.
On the other hand, in the passenger segment, revenue loss due to cancellation of passenger trains comes to Rs 67 crore, taking the overall revenue loss to Rs 891 crore for Northern Railways. On the other hand, total earnings loss for the entire Indian Railways comes to around Rs 2,220 crore. Farmers in Punjab started the blockade on September 24, protesting
against the new agri-marketing laws enacted at the Centre, indicating that it may lead to the dismantling of the minimum support price (MSP) system.
Owing to the protests, the Railways could not load around 3,850 trains in the state. So far, 2,352 passenger trains have either been cancelled or diverted due to the agitation. At present, 230 rakes are held up outside Punjab –
including 78 for coal, 34 for fertilizer, 8 for petroleum, oil lubricants and 102 for steel and other commodities. Moreover, around 96 rakes are stuck in Punjab, which cannot be moved out.
This comes at a time when the state’s economy too is hit badly by the agitation. According to Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, industries in Ludhiana and Jalandhar alone have suffered losses of around Rs 22,000 crore so far, while 13,500 containers are lying at Dhandari dry port, as they could not be transported to other parts of the country.
“Sectors like agriculture, textile, steel, food processing, MSME, sports goods and all exporters are badly hit. The industry is in a state of desperation as we are hit badly by this blockade, that came after the Covid-19 pandemic. This will have a huge impact on the job scenario and inflation too. Shifting from rail to road route has also increased cost of transportation of goods in last two months,” said Bhavdeep Sardana, vice chairman of the Confederation of Indian Industry in Punjab.
