Punjab to bring legislation against farm laws; assembly session on Oct 19

The Punjab government has decided to convene a special session of the state assembly on October 19 to bring in a legislation to counter the Centre's farm laws.
A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of the state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh here. The meeting was held through a video conferencing, according to a government statement.
The Chief Minister had earlier announced that his government will fight the anti-federal and vicious farm laws tooth and nail through legislative, legal and other routes.
A few days ago, the CM had said he would call a special session of the assembly to bring in necessary amendments to state laws to negate the dangerous impact of the central legislations, which are designed to ruin the farmers as well as the state's agriculture and economy.
With the cabinet decision, the Punjab Governor has been authorised to convene the 13th (special) session of 15th Punjab Vidhan Sabha, as per clause (1) of Article 174 of the Constitution of India, the statement said.
In the last assembly session on August 28, a resolution was passed by a majority to reject three contentious farm ordinances, which later took the shape of the laws.
The opposition parties and protesting farmers have also been demanding from the Congress-led state government to convene a special session of the assembly to negate the new farm laws.
Farmers had even given an ultimatum to the Punjab government to convene a special session of the assembly. They have been demanding that the three laws passed by Parliament recently be repealed.
Farmers have expressed apprehension that the new laws will pave a way for the dismantling of the minimum support price system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporates.
