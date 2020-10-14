AIAMA expects 30% growth in incense stick consumption this festive season

-
All India Agarbathi Manufacturers Association (AIAMA) on Wednesday said it has estimated a 30 per cent rise in the consumption of incense stick during this festive season.
"Starting from Ganesh Chathurthi till New Year, it is a very crucial period for the Agarbathi industry.
"Even though there are restrictions on public functions and pujas that may have an impact in demand compared to last year, people are continuing to pray in the vicinity of their homes and celebrate festivals keeping up with their family traditions and rituals," AIAMA president Arjun Ranga said.
The next three months will see an increase in demand for Agarbatti, dhoop and related products, he said, adding that good monsoon, the uptick in the rural sector and the government's thrust towards supporting domestic industries will have a positive impact on our industry.
"We believe there will be a 30 per cent increase in demand during this festive season," he said.
This will bring cheer to the agarbatti manufacturers, thereby supporting lakhs of underprivileged women dependent on the industry, he noted.
Meanwhile, he said that while most of the manufactures have ramped up their production to address the festival demand, availability of key raw materials like charcoal, bamboo and joss powder will be crucial.
"We are hopeful that as the festive season nears, we would be able to smoothen the availability with support from our government and address the festival rituals and traditions of our country," Ranga said.
AIAMA was established in 1949 as MOMA (Mysore Oodabathi Manufacturers' Association) by seven founding members and works for the growth of Agarbatti, Dhoop and allied products in India.
