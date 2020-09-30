Farmers continue 'rail roko' agitation in Punjab against farm sector laws

-
ALSO READ
Farm Bills: 'Rail Roko' stir in Punjab, Haryana; train services suspended
Three-day 'rail roko' over farm bills hits freight, passenger operations
Farm bills: Govt ups rabi MSP to placate farmers, nationwide stir called
Farm Bills needed for 21st century India, says Modi as Opposition protests
Punjab: CM Amarinder Singh seeks legal suggestions against farm laws
-
Farmers protesting against three recently enacted agriculture laws continued their 'rail roko' stir in Punjab for the seventh day on Wednesday.
The farmers have decided to intensify their agitation from next month and extend the 'rail roko' stir for an indefinite period.
The farmers under the banner of Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee have been squatting on rail tracks at various places in the state since September 24.
The farmers have decided to intensify their protest against the Centre and will continue to block rail tracks in Tanda, Mukerian, Jalandhar, Amritsar and Ferozepur.
In Bathinda, some Punjabi singers also participated in a protest of the farmers against the farm laws.
The protesters have demanded the rollback of the three "anti-farmer" legislations.
Railway authorities have suspended train services in Punjab in view of the farmer stir.
Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee state general secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher on Wednesday alleged that the Centre's farm bills were intended to benefit some private players. "The private firms will exploit farmers," he claimed.
The agitators shad on Tuesday resolved to boycott some private companies.
President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday assented to the three contentious bills -- the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU