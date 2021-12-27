Rahul Gandhi slams Centre for police action on doctors in Delhi

-
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday slammed the Modi government for the police action against resident doctors in the national capital who took to the streets to protest the delay in NEET-PG counselling.
"Showering of flower petals from PR (public relations), in reality it is raining injustice. I stand with #CovidWarriors against the tyranny of the central government, the former Congress president said on Twitter.
Resident doctors of government-run hospitals on Monday intensified their stir over the delay in NEET-PG 2021 counselling and took out a march from Maulana Azad Medical College in central Delhi to the Supreme Court.
However, the protesters were stopped by the police leading to scuffles. At least 12 protestors were detained by the police and released later.
The Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) has been spearheading the protest for the last several days.
The government had showered flower petals on doctors and healthcare workers during the nationwide lockdown last year as a gesture of gratitude for their contribution in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic.
