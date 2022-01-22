Rahul Gandhi terms Mumbai fire 'tragic', urges party workers extend help

Congress leader on Saturday condoled with the families of those who died in a fire in Mumbai.

He wished a speedy recovery to the injured and urged party workers to provide assistance to the affected.

"The tragic news of fire in a Mumbai high rise is disturbing. My condolences to the family of those who've lost their lives. Wishing a speedy recovery to the injured," Gandhi said in a Facebook post.

"I appeal to Congress workers to be of every possible assistance," he said.

At least six people died and 15 others were reported injured in a massive fire that broke out this morning in a Mumbai high-rise.

The fire reportedly broke out on the 18th floor of Kamla Building opposite Gandhi Hospital at Gowalia Tank in city's Tardeo area.

Video clips shared on social media showed a plume of dense smoke bellowing from the top of the building. Rescue work is still on.

