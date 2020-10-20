Railway employees stage protest across India over delay in payment of bonus

-
ALSO READ
In new roles for restructured Railway Board, CEO to retain key portfolios
Railway Board restructuring gets green flag: Vinod Yadav to be first CEO
No blankets in AC coaches even after pandemic subsides: Railway Board chief
Southern Railway introduced 13 pairs of intra-state trains since Sept 7
Pvt trains must maintain 95% punctuality; penalty on delay: Rly draft plan
-
Thousands of railway employees staged protests across the country on Tuesday against the "inordinate delay" in payment of productivity-linked bonus, defying warning of stringent action by the Railway Board, according to the All India Railwaymen's Federation (AIRF).
The AIRF has said if the bonus is not released immediately, they will be compelled to intensify their protest and take "direct action".
"Today all affiliated unions of AIRF have launched various agitational programmes all over the country to strongly protest the inordinate delay in payment of PLB (productivity-linked bonus) to railwaymen and condemned the government for this delay," AIRF general secretary Shiv Gopal Mishra said in a statement.
"Despite a warning letter issued by the Railway Board yesterday, more than 8 lakh railway employees took part in these agitational programmes across the length and breadth of the country," he said.
The bonus to be paid now pertains to 2019-20 when there was no coronavirus pandemic and the Indian Railways earned profit.
This is the reason the Ministry of Railways has already recommended payment of the bonus to all railway employees to the Finance Ministry in the first week of October, he said.
The bonus is usually paid a week before Durga Puja/Dussehra for the past four decades.
"Why the inordinate delay this year? On the one hand the Prime Minister and the Railway Minister have applauded the performance of the railwaymen and on the other there is an indifferent attitude on payment of PLB to them," he said.
Mishra said that during the COVID-19 Pandemic, more than 180 railway employees sacrificed their lives to keep the wheels of the Indian Railways moving round-the-clock for ensuring uninterrupted supply of essential commodities in different parts of the country.
"I hope that, keeping in view deep sense of frustration and resentment brewing among the railwaymen and other central government employees, the government shall make its (PLB) announcement immediately, else employees shall be compelled for direct action," he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU