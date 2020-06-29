Railway to add 40 additional services on Mumbai Suburban section from today

-
ALSO READ
Western, Central Railways to resume selected services for essential staff
Railways to restart counter ticket bookings, run more trains soon
Covid-19 lockdown: Railways ferried 450,000 Indians in 428 special trains
Lockdown: Railways to cancel 3.9 mn tickets as operations remain suspended
Reservation period for special trains increased to 120 days: Indian Railway
-
The Western Railway (WR) said on Sunday that it will add 40 additional suburban services to the existing 162 services currently plying on the Mumbai Suburban section with effect from June 29.
A total of 202 services will now be running on WR's suburban section.
Twenty slow services between Churchgate-Borivali will be operational (10 in the up direction and 10 in the down direction) and two slow services between Borivali-Boisar in the down direction, according to WR.
ALSO READ: Coronavirus daily updates: 70 new cases take Goa's total tally to 1,198
Two fast services from Boisar-Churchgate will be running in the up direction, two slow services will be operational in the up direction between Virar-Borivali.
Fourteen fast services will be operational between Churchgate-Virar (eight in the down direction and six in the up direction).
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU