Railway to add 40 additional services on Mumbai Suburban section from today

The Western Railway (WR) said on Sunday that it will add 40 additional suburban services to the existing 162 services currently plying on the Mumbai Suburban section with effect from June 29.

A total of 202 services will now be running on WR's suburban section.

Twenty slow services between Churchgate-Borivali will be operational (10 in the up direction and 10 in the down direction) and two slow services between Borivali-Boisar in the down direction, according to WR.



Two fast services from Boisar-Churchgate will be running in the up direction, two slow services will be operational in the up direction between Virar-Borivali.

Fourteen fast services will be operational between Churchgate-Virar (eight in the down direction and six in the up direction).