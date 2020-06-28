JUST IN
J&K govt dispels speculations, says LPG stock order issued due to monsoon
Business Standard

Coronavirus daily updates: 70 new cases take Goa's total tally to 1,198

A total of 70 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Goa on Sunday, taking the total count in the state to 1,198

ANI  |  General News 

A total of 70 new COVID-19 were reported in Goa on Sunday, taking the total number of the case to 1,198 in the state, the health department said.

According to the official data, the total cases include 717 active cases and 3 deaths.

"70 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Goa today, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 1198 including 717 active cases and 3 deaths," the state Health Department said.

With 19,906 new cases, the highest single-day spike so far, India's COVID-19 count touched 5,28,859 including 2,03,051 active cases, 3,09,713 cured/discharged/migrated, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.The death toll has risen up to 16,095 in the country with 410 persons succumbing to the lethal infection in the last 24 hours.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, June 28 2020. 23:22 IST

