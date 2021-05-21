JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

SKM asks Prime Minister Modi to restart talks on controversial farm laws
Business Standard

Railways has delivered 13,319 MT liquid medical oxygen to states so far

The Railways has so far delivered 13,319 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) in more than 814 tankers to states across the country since it started operating the Oxygen Express service last month.

Topics
Coronavirus Vaccine | Oxygen | Indian Railways

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

-
-

The Railways has so far delivered 13,319 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) in more than 814 tankers to states across the country since it started operating the Oxygen Express service last month.

So far, 208 Oxygen Express trains have completed their journey, while 13 more are on the way with over 1,018 tonnes of LMO, the Ministry of Railways said in a statement.

These trains have delivered nearly 800 MT of LMO daily in the last few days, it said.

Oxygen Express trains have transported the life saving supply to 13 states so far Uttarakhand (320 tonnes), Karnataka (714 tonnes), Maharashtra (614 tonnes), Madhya Pradesh (521 tonnes), Andhra Pradesh (292 tonnes), Rajasthan (98 tonnes), Tamil Nadu (649 tonnes), Haryana (1,619 tonnes), Telangana (772 tonnes), Punjab (153 tonnes), Kerala (118 tonnes), Delhi (4,110 tonnes) and Uttar Pradesh (3,338 tonnes).

The Railways has mapped different routes with oxygen supply locations and keeps itself ready for any emerging need of the states, the transporter said.

The states provide the tankers to it for bringing the LMO, it added.

The operation of Oxygen Express started on April 19, when empty tankers left Mumbai to be loaded with LMO. The first delivery was on April 24, when 136 tonnes of the life saving gas was sent to Maharashtra.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Fri, May 21 2021. 19:24 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU