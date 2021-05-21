Sikkim reports 317 fresh Covid-19 cases, three more patients succumb

-
Sikkim reported 317 fresh
COVID-19 cases, raising the tally to 12,521, while the death toll climbed to 220 after three more patients succumbed to the virus, a health department bulletin said on Friday.
The Himalayan state now has 3,175 active cases and 8,916 people have so far recovered from the disease, it said.
The fresh cases include 151 from East Sikkim, South Sikkim (90) and West Sikkim (74).
Sikkim has thus far tested 1,08,170 samples for COVID-19, the bulletin added.
