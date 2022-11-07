JUST IN
Indian Railways mulls solar power push to meet Net-Zero norms

This is in line with the commitment of the national transporter to be net carbon-zero by the end of this decade

Railways  | solar power projects | renewable energy

Dhruvaksh Saha  |  New Delhi 

As COP27 turns the spotlight on climate-change goals by nations, Indian Railways is exploring the possibility of meeting all of its non-rail-operations’ power demand through solar energy, according to a communication by the railways ministry.

First Published: Mon, November 07 2022. 21:09 IST

