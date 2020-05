Railways operated 3,000 Shramik trains to send migrants home: Piyush Goyal

Union Minister on Monday informed that Railways has successfully operated over 3,000 Shramik special trains to send migrant workers stranded in different parts of the country to their home states.

"I am very happy to say that the Railways has successfully operated more than 3,000 Shramik special trains and transported migrant workers from different parts of the country to their home states," Goyal tweeted in Hindi.

The Railways Minister urged the states to cooperate with his Ministry to help the workers.

"I once again appeal to all the states to cooperate with the Railways and help their labourer brothers," he said.

On Sunday, the Ministry of Railways said that nearly 60 per cent trains originated from Gujarat, Maharashtra and Punjab and are majorly destined for Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. The Shramik special trains were operationalised after a directive by the Ministry of Home Affairs allowing the movement of migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places amid the coronavirus-induced