Railways to invite bids for redevelopment of 4 stations in 3-5 mths: Report

will reportedly invite bids for four railway stations in the next 3-5 months for redevelopment under the public private partnership (PPP) model. These stations are Anand Vihar in Delhi, Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh, Thane and Mumbai Central in Maharashtra, according to a report in the Economic Times (ET).

"Anand Vihar is one of the busiest stations in Delhi, primarily catering to passengers of eastern India, with footfall of about 70,000 per day," an official aware of the matter told ET.

In early October, railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the modernisation of 200 railway stations across the nation.

"The government has prepared a master plan to revamp 200 railway stations. Overhead spaces will be created on the stations which will have world-class facilities including waiting lounges and food courts, besides amusement facilities for children," the minister said.

Vaishnaw also said that railway stations will act as the "platform" for the sale of regional products.

Speaking on the contribution of the Marathwada region in Maharashtra in the making of Vande Bharat trains, the minister said, "The country will have 400 'Vande Bharat' trains in future and 100 of these trains will be manufactured in the coach factory at Latur in Marathwada. The necessary changes in the factory are already being made".

Vaishnaw said the government doesn't give the reason regarding the 'Rate of Return' for sanctioning of a project.

He said all parts of the country are now being connected either by highways, or under the PM Gati Shakti scheme, and parts of Marathwada will also be connected.

The coach maintenance facility in Aurangabad has the capacity of 18 coaches, but Maharashtra's Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council, Ambadas Danve, demanded that this capacity be expanded to cater to 24 coaches.

Vaishnaw instructed officials to review Danve's demand and send a proposal in the next 15 days.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister of State for and Jalna MP, Raosaheb Danve said the Central government has sanctioned Rs 11,000 crore for Maharashtra, which was Rs 1,100 crore earlier.

