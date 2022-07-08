Rains subside in Mumbai, transport services normal; IMD issues red alert

-
ALSO READ
Don't step out unless necessary, says Goa CM Sawant as IMD issues red alert
IMD issues yellow alert for Delhi as heatwave may return on Wednesday
IMD predicts enhanced rainfall over east, central India till Jan 14
As East coast braces for cyclone, IMD issues alert warning for Odisha
Nine states, one UT in red due to monsoon rainfall deficit, says IMD
-
Even as Mumbaikars got some respite from the downpour on Friday morning, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for the city and its suburbs warning that very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places during the day, the civic officials said.
The Met department also said that there is a possibility of occasional strong winds reaching 40-50 kmph, they said.
After heavy rains in the city and its adjoining areas since Monday, the rain intensity started subsiding from Thursday afternoon.
In the 24-hour period ending 8 am on Friday, the island city (south Mumbai), its eastern suburbs and western suburbs recorded average rainfall of 28.08 mm, 32.64 mm and 51.96 mm respectively, a civic official said.
The buses of Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) and local train services, considered the lifeline of Mumbai, were normally as there was no waterlogging anywhere. However, some suburban trains are slightly behind schedule, he said.
On Thursday, the IMD had issued a 'red alert' for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar district indicating heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rains too at isolated places. A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU