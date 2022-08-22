Rajasthan government working on a strategy to increase farmers' income

The government is working on a strategy to increase farmers’ income, according to officials.

“The steps include providing seeds of improved varieties at an affordable rate so that there is an increase in productivity and income. The government is also holding campaigns and deliberations with farmers in every corner of the state to improve farming techniques,” officials said.

According to estimates, agriculture and allied sectors contribute over 25 per cent to the gross state domestic product. For fiscal year 2022-23, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had presented a separate Budget on agriculture, which made a provision of Rs 1,705 crore to benefit over 400,000 farmers with drip irrigation.

Similarly, the state has approved the construction of 9,738 farm ponds, for which the Budget offered a subsidy of Rs 825 crore.

The state is issuing work orders for setting up 22,807 solar pumps for farmers, for which it is giving a subsidy of Rs 61.58 crore.

The work is also on to provide 1,000 drones with a cost of Rs 40 crore to gram seva sahakari samitis and farmer organsations to help farmers spray pesticides effectively in less time and at a low cost.

Seeds of 1 million bajra or pearl millet mini kits worth Rs 78 crore and 200,000 micronutrients and organic pesticide kits have been distributed to small and marginal farmers under the Mukhyamantri Beej Swavalamban Yojana.

Besides, the government is floating a proposal to set up an organic commodity board and centres for excellence for micro irrigation at divisional headquarters.