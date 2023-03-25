Rajasthan govt announces 4% hike in DA of state employees, pensioners

The government on Saturday announced a 4 per cent increase in the dearness allowance of the state employees and pensioners.

The pensioners and state government employees will now receive a 42 per cent dearness allowance (DA) with effect from January 1, 2023.

Earlier, 38 per cent DA was being given to them.

The decision will benefit about 8 lakh state employees and 4.40 lakh pensioners, according to an official release.

Apart from the state employees, this benefit will also be payable to the work-charged, Panchayat Samiti and Zila Parishad employees.

The state government will bear a financial burden of about Rs 1,640 crore annually with this increase.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said the central government announced a DA, but it is implemented after a long time, while the government ensures immediate payment of the increased amount along with the announcement.

