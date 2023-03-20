Rajasthan govt auctions eight sandstone plots for Rs 46.61 crore

The government has claimed to have auctioned eight plots of masonry sandstone for Rs 46.61 crore against the reserve price of Rs 19 lakhs.

“Eight masonry stone plots in Bagheri Khurd, Bagheri Kalan and Kishangarhbas in Alwar district were auctioned at Rs 46.61 crore against the reserve price of Rs 19 lakh,” Mines director Sandesh Nayak said.

Additional chief secretary (mines) Dr Subodh Agarwal said that a total of 61 plots were successfully auctioned on the e-portal of the Government of India between March 14 and 17 and against the reserve price of Rs 2.04 crore, Rs 148.30 crore has been received in the premium auction.

This auction includes five plots of quartz and feldspar in Kotputli Paota, and two plots of masonry stone in Chomu Hathnoda too at a high premium rate compared to the reserve price.

The additional chief secretary said that the auction of mineral blocks in the state has picked up the pace due to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s stress on exploration and promoting legal mining.

The senior official said that the auction on premium rates of minor mineral blocks by the mines department is a big achievement. He said that the state government will get Rs 59.32 crore as the first installment in this financial year itself with the auction of these 62 plots.

The mines director said that the auction of 62 plots of minor minerals granite, quartz, feldspar, marble and masonry stones in Jaipur, Rajsamand, Alwar, Bharatpur, Ajmer, Barmer, Udaipur and Dungarpur was done on the e-portal of the Government of India and against the reserve price of Rs 2.04 crore, the auction was done on a premium of Rs 148.30 crore.

The bidders will deposit 40% of the amount that Rs 59.32 crore in the treasury in this financial year, that is by March 30, 2023.