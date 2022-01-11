Rajasthan govt fully ready to tackle Covid-19 third wave: Minister

-
Rajasthan Health Minister Parsadi Lal Meena on Monday said the state's Medical and Health Department has made all preparations to deal with the third wave of corona infection.
In a video conference chaired by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Meena said 50,000 general, 28,000 oxygen and 6,000 ICU beds are available in various medical institutions of the state.
These beds are in addition to 1,500 beds in the Nascent Intensive Care Unit and Paediatric Intensive Care Units of various health facilities, he added.
He said there is an adequate buffer stock of 30 days of critical medicines mandated by the government of India.
The state health minister said there is an increase in corona cases in the state but the death rate is very low and the state government is fully alert to prevent the third wave of coronavirus infection.
He informed that the weekly positivity rate in the state is 5.26 per cent, which is less than India's weekly rate of 7.39 per cent.
He also said out of the total active cases, 98 per cent (19,022) are in home isolation and the remaining 445 are admitted in hospitals, according to a release.
