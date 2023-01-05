JUST IN
Rajasthan govt's India Rasoi scheme becoming popular among tourists
Business Standard

Rajasthan govt's India Rasoi scheme becoming popular among tourists

The scheme was started on August 20, 2020, with 358 kitchens in 213 urban local bodies and each plate included 100 gm of dal, 100 gm of vegetables, and 250 gm of chapati and pickle

Topics
rajasthan | tourism

Anil Sharma  |  Jaipur 

ashok gehlot, rajasthan congress
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot

Tourists in Rajasthan are taking to Indira Rasoi, started in the state to serve nutritious food at Rs 8 per plate.

Parth Sarthy, a tourist from Chennai who had come to Jaipur with his family and, while visiting Jal Mahal, saw a banner displaying “Food for Rs 8”. He did not believe it.

He said: “The taste was of homemade food served and it was hygienic. It is praiseworthy.”

“It is a good scheme of the Ashok Gehlot government. Such a scheme should be there in all the states,” he added.

It is to be mentioned that the chief minister, with the pledge “No One Sleeps Hungry”, started the Indira Rasoi scheme throughout the state.

The scheme was started on August 20, 2020, with 358 kitchens in 213 urban local bodies and each plate included 100 gm of dal, 100 gm of vegetables, and 250 gm of chapati and pickle.

In 2022-23, it was decided to increase the number of kitchens to 1,000 and currently 951 are functional. The government is giving a subsidy of Rs 17 per plate and Rs 250 crore is expected to be spent annually on this scheme.

At the time of the launch, the state government tweeted: “Life will change with Indira Rasoi Yojana … this is the promise of the Rajasthan government.”

A group of women from Madhya Pradesh had come to Rajasthan for sightseeing. They too said it was like home-made food.

Under Indira Rasoi, more than 70 million thalis have been served. The state government has set a target of 138.1 million thalis by the end of this fiscal year.

First Published: Thu, January 05 2023. 18:06 IST

