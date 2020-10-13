Rajasthan Guv appeals for plasma donation from recovered Covid-19 patients

-
Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Tuesday appealed to people who have recovered from COVID-19 infection to donate plasma so that the lives of critical patients can be saved.
He said the process of donating plasma was very simple and the blood of the person donating the plasma was not taken.
Mishra said a machine separates the plasma and the blood goes back into the body of the donor, and the process does not cause any weakness.
People should motivate others to donate plasma so that it can help save the lives of critical patients, the governor said.
He said the facility of plasma donation was available at medical colleges at the division level, an officials statement said here.
Mishra also asked members of Indian Red Cross Society to motivate people for the cause.
He said that more than one lakh people have recovered from coronavirus infection in the state, and they should come forward to donate plasma.
