JUST IN
I-T Dept freezes FDs of Viresh Joshi in Axis MF front-running case
Mumbai: Gadkari launches India's first electric double-decker bus
'Common charger to raise price of low-end devices, curb export potential'
Maharashtra records 2,246 new Covid-19 infections, six deaths in 24 hours
Appeals against orders of ITAT will lie before high court, says SC
Goa sees 180 new Covid-19 cases, one death; positivity rate now 14.09%
Delhi records 1,964 Covid cases, 8 deaths; positivity rate at 9.42%
Covid-19 raises dementia, psychosis risk up to 2 years: Lancet study
Dolo-650 makers spent Rs 1k-cr freebies on docs to prescribe drug: SC told
Explained: What is PNR data, why will Indian airlines have to share it?
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
I-T Dept freezes FDs of Viresh Joshi in Axis MF front-running case
Business Standard

Rajasthan relaxes minor minerals concession rules to promote legal mining

The relaxation in rules, a notification of which was issued on August 16, is part of the Ashok Gehlot government's 2022-23 Budget speech

Topics
rajasthan | Rajasthan government | Mining

Anil Sharma  |  Jaipur 

Mining
Mines and Animal Husbandry Minister Pramod Jain Bhaya said the department had taken necessary steps to promote legal mining in the state.

The Rajasthan government has simplified Minor Minerals Concession rules in a bid to promote legal mining, make it more transparent, and increase the state’s revenue.

The relaxation in rules, a notification of which was issued on August 16, is part of the Ashok Gehlot government’s 2022-23 Budget speech.

According to the amended rules, lease period has been extended, transfer of mining leases eased, and environment clearances relaxed, said Subodh Agarwal, the state’s additional chief secretary of mines and petroleum.

Mines and Animal Husbandry Minister Pramod Jain Bhaya said the department had taken necessary steps to promote legal mining in the state.

According to the amended provisions, the mining leases and quarry licenses of minor minerals expiring on March 31, 2025, have now been extended till March 31, 2040, at 15 times the dead rent premium.

“With this, mining lessees and quarry licensees will get rid of the complications of renewal and the revenue of the state government will also increase,” Agarwal said. According to estimates, state’s revenue from mining was over Rs 6,300 crore in 2021-22.

He said registration of mines could now be done without environmental permission, but leaseholders would be permitted to mine only after obtaining environmental clearance.

Mining leaseholders will now be submitting quarterly returns, instead of monthly. The penalty of Rs 500 per day charged for non-filing of monthly returns has now been fixed at Rs 500 per month with a maximum penalty of Rs 5,000.
Read our full coverage on rajasthan

First Published: Fri, August 19 2022. 00:39 IST

`