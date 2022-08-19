Rajasthan relaxes minor minerals concession rules to promote legal mining

The government has simplified Minor Minerals Concession rules in a bid to promote legal mining, make it more transparent, and increase the state’s revenue.

The relaxation in rules, a notification of which was issued on August 16, is part of the Ashok Gehlot government’s 2022-23 Budget speech.

According to the amended rules, lease period has been extended, transfer of leases eased, and environment clearances relaxed, said Subodh Agarwal, the state’s additional chief secretary of mines and petroleum.

Mines and Animal Husbandry Minister Pramod Jain Bhaya said the department had taken necessary steps to promote legal in the state.

According to the amended provisions, the leases and quarry licenses of minor minerals expiring on March 31, 2025, have now been extended till March 31, 2040, at 15 times the dead rent premium.

“With this, mining lessees and quarry licensees will get rid of the complications of renewal and the revenue of the state government will also increase,” Agarwal said. According to estimates, state’s revenue from mining was over Rs 6,300 crore in 2021-22.

He said registration of mines could now be done without environmental permission, but leaseholders would be permitted to mine only after obtaining environmental clearance.

Mining leaseholders will now be submitting quarterly returns, instead of monthly. The penalty of Rs 500 per day charged for non-filing of monthly returns has now been fixed at Rs 500 per month with a maximum penalty of Rs 5,000.