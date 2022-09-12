Rajasthan to tap solar energy to fulfil electricity demand in agri sector

-
ALSO READ
Electricity tariffs may rise in Mumbai on spike in global coal prices
What is Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2022?
Rajasthan's Neemrana town turning into a hub for Japanese industries
Adani, Ambani make Rs 1.68 trn investment pledge in Rajasthan: Report
Reliance on a buying spree to achieve its renewable energy goals
-
The Rajasthan government is toying with the idea of fulfilling electricity demand in the agriculture sector through solar energy, officials said.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot — in his Budget speech on February 23 — had said to provide relief to farmers for irrigating fields at night, an arrangement is being made to supply electricity in two shifts during the day in 16 districts.
He said that he was aware of the problems faced by farmers irrigating their fields at night, especially during winters. The CM said he will provide electricity to the remaining 17 districts within a year.
Chief secretary Usha Sharma said that fulfilling the electricity supply in the agriculture sector through solar energy would provide relief to the government from the heavy subsidy being given to the sector.
It will also reduce the amount spent on electricity by the farmers.
She said that efforts are being taken to make Rajasthan one of the largest suppliers of solar energy. The state has immense potential in solar energy and has emerged as a leading state in this sector.
Sharma said that directions are being given to decentralise solar energy generation by setting up small solar projects, according to the requirements of the districts.
Rajasthan's solar generation potential has been assessed at 142 Gw. The state government plans to harness this potential systematically and has set an ambitious target of 30 Gw capacity by 2024-25.
According to estimates, the state receives the highest amount of solar radiation in the country (5.72 Kwh/m2/day). Also, it has the highest number of clear sunny days in a year.
Discussing the ‘PM Kusum Scheme’, the chief secretary said that instead of individual farmers, if groups of farmers adopt it with cooperatives, then better results could be obtained. A few farmer groups or small villages should be inspired to adopt this scheme, she added.
The state government has made policies to make Rajasthan a hub for renewable energy. She said Rajasthan is one of the top states in solar energy generation and is in the fifth position in wind energy.
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Mon, September 12 2022. 17:20 IST