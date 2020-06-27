Rajiv Gandhi Foundation got grants from China: BJP chief Nadda ups the ante

Stepping up the attack on the party with allegations of Rajiv Gandhi Foundation getting grants from PM's Relief Fund (PMNRF) from 2007-2008, BJP chief on Saturday said that the think tank previously received donations from Chinese Embassy from 2005 to 2009. The allegations follow on the heels of heightened tensions between India and in eastern Ladakh over the past two weeks and growing campaign against Chinese products and imports in the nation.

The BJP chief during his press brief further alleged that there are connections between the Chinese government and the think tank and demanded answers from the party regarding the links.

"It's a sacrifice of interest to accept money from foreign powers in personal trust. The country wants to know what transpired between the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation and the Chinese government?", said Nadda.

The head also said that it received donations from tax havens of Luxembourg every year between 2006 to 2009. Indicating that the think tank could be linked to and its government, he said that several NGOs and companies with deep commercial interests donated money to the foundation.

Nadda continued his tirade questioning the think tank's motive behind refusing to let Comptroller Auditor General (CAG) from doing an audit of its financials. He also asked the reason behind RTI not applicable for the organisation. Furthering his attacks on the Rajiv Gandhi FOundation, Nadda said that Mehul Choksi had donated money to the organisation. Why did you take donation in Rajiv Gandhi Foundation from Mehul Choksi and give loan to him? The country wants to know as to why the foundation took money from Mehul Choksi and what is the relation between Mehul Choksi and Rajiv Gandhi Foundation?," questioned Nadda.

Nadda has been accusing the Foundation of undertaking studies to lobby for free trade pact with Chinese government, which expanded the bilateral trade deficit to 33 times in favour of Beijing. "What made Kamal Nath make a commitment to being part of East Asia FTA in which was also there? When East Asia FTA negotiations were taking place, our trade deficit with China rose to $36.2 billion. Was it quid pro quo because of donation?"